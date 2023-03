Two matches are set for NXT Stand & Deliver, and the first betting odds are online. You can see the odds below for the two matches that were announced on this week’s NXT for the event, which takes place on April 1st, courtesy of BetOnline:

NXT Championship Match Winner:

Carmelo Hayes: -180 (5/9)

Bron Breakker: +140 (7/5)

Singles Match

Johnny Gargano: -160 (5/8)

Grayson Waller: +120 (6/5)