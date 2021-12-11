Opening Betting Odds For WWE Day 1 PPV

WWE will present its Day 1 on January 1 from Atlanta, Georgia, with four matches announced for the PPV so far. The betting odds suggest that no titles will change hands. You can see the odds below, sent to us by BetOnline:

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns -250 (2/5)

Brock Lesnar +170 (17/10)

WWE Championship

Big E -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)

Kevin Owens +600 (6/1)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos -250 (2/5)

The New Day +170 (17/10)

Edge vs The Miz

Edge -700 (1/7)

The Miz +400 (4/1)