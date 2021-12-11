wrestling / News
Opening Betting Odds For WWE Day 1 PPV
WWE will present its Day 1 on January 1 from Atlanta, Georgia, with four matches announced for the PPV so far. The betting odds suggest that no titles will change hands. You can see the odds below, sent to us by BetOnline:
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns -250 (2/5)
Brock Lesnar +170 (17/10)
WWE Championship
Big E -200 (1/2)
Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)
Kevin Owens +600 (6/1)
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos -250 (2/5)
The New Day +170 (17/10)
Edge vs The Miz
Edge -700 (1/7)
The Miz +400 (4/1)