Opening Betting Odds Released For WWE Backlash
There are five matches currently announced for WWE Backlash next month and betting lines have opened for the show. You can see the opening odds below, sent to us via Bet Online:
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Zelina Vega
Rhea Ripley -1600 (1/16)
Zelina Vega +700 (7/1)
United States Championship Triple Threat Match
Austin Theory (c) -125 (4/5)
Bronson Reed +150 (3/2)
Bobby Lashley +185 (37/20)
Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes
Brock Lesnar -150 (2/3)
Cody Rhodes +110 (11/10)
Seth Rollins vs Omos
Seth Rollins +110 (11/10)
Omos -150 (2/3
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Matt Riddle, Kevin Owen, & Sami Zayn -300 (1/3)
The Bloodline +200 (2/1)
