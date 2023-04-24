Opening Betting Odds Released For WWE Backlash

There are five matches currently announced for WWE Backlash next month and betting lines have opened for the show. You can see the opening odds below, sent to us via Bet Online:

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Zelina Vega

Rhea Ripley -1600 (1/16)

Zelina Vega +700 (7/1)

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Austin Theory (c) -125 (4/5)

Bronson Reed +150 (3/2)

Bobby Lashley +185 (37/20)

Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar -150 (2/3)

Cody Rhodes +110 (11/10)

Seth Rollins vs Omos

Seth Rollins +110 (11/10)

Omos -150 (2/3

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owen, & Sami Zayn -300 (1/3)

The Bloodline +200 (2/1)