Opening & Closing Matches Revealed For Hell In a Cell

June 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE will open and close tonight’s Hell in a Cell with the show’s titular matches, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell match between Bianca Belair and Bayley will open the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Meanwhile, the Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell match for Lashley’s WWE Championship will main event the show.

You can check out our live Hell in a Cell coverage here.

