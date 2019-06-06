Various News: Opening For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Los Parks vs. Los Wagners Set For MLW Kings of Colosseum, More Promos From After NJPW Best of the Super Juniors

– Impact Wrestling has released the opening for this week’s episode, which airs on Pursuit and Twitch.

Here’s the lineup:

*Impact Tag Team Champions LAX vs. The Rascalz.

*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Rosemary.

*Scarlett Bordeaux & Fallah Bah vs. OVE.

*Sami Callihan and Sawyer Fulton in action.

– NJPW has released several more post-match promos from the Best of the Super Juniors finals, which happened yesterday.

– MLW has announced a match between LA Park & El Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr for MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Here’s the press release:

One of lucha libre’s greatest rivalries will be reignited this summer as LA Park and Dr. Wagner Jr. clash in Chicago with a new generation of luchadores representing both families answering the call of duty.

MLW today announced LA Park & El Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr for MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Brokered by Latin America’s emerging top promoter and powerbroker Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado, this tag team match will be part of a double main event spectacular at Chicago’s Cicero Stadium.

LA Park and Dr. Wagner are bitter enemies for over 2 decades. During that time, blood, sweat, championships and pride have all been on the line as the top ranked luchadores battled throughout Mexico as a nation watched on.

Now, the two enlist their sons in a multigenerational match in Major League Wrestling.

The country of Mexico has been abuzz since the announcement that Dr. Wagner and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. would compete for the first-time ever in an MLW ring July 6 in Chicago. Major media including Mexico’s national paper Récord covered the big story earlier this week along with other outlets.

Having competed in MLW dating back to the inaugural show in 2002, LA Park reemerged in the league in 2018 after being summoned by Salina de la Renta in her war against Konnan.

At the 2019 Battle Riot in New York City LA Park won the 40-wrestler extravaganza to win a world title shot anytime, anywhere. Now more dangerous than ever before, LA Park’s ominous presence hangs over the league with the Empresaria Salina de la Renta threatening to cash in the golden ticket to a title shot whenever the opportunity presents itself.

An international wrestler of excellence, Dr. Wagner Jr. has competed around the world including extensively touring for New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning championships on several continents and being the face of the video game, AAA: Héroes del Ring.

A perennial champion in all major Mexican organizations is one of the most celebrated luchadores in the world.

A decorated legend known for his iconic mask, Dr. Wagner Jr. has both competed as a tecnico and rudo with legendary rivalries with: LA Park, Canek and Atlantis.

Losing his mask in 2017, Dr. Wagner Jr.’s legend only grew with the luchador being referred to at times as “King Wagner” (Rey Wagner in Spanish).

Now along with his son, Dr. Wagner enters Major League Wrestling to write a new chapter but first he alongside his son must confront the destroyer LA Park El Hijo de LA Park LIVE July 6 at Cicero Stadium (buy tickets).

Tickets are moving fast for MLW’s return July 6 Chicao card. Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Signed thus far for MLW KINGS OF COLOSSEUM in Chicago:

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Wagner Jr.

Also scheduled to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Low Ki • World Tag Team Champions The Hart Foundation • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • MJF • Richard Holliday • Rey Horus • Mance Warner • Gringo Loco • CONTRA Unit • Myron Reed • Ace Austin • Ariel Dominguez and more!