Various News: Opening For Tomorrow Night’s Episode of Impact Wrestling, Meet WWE’s Longest-Tenured Referee

– Impact Wrestling has released the opening for tomorrow night’s episode, which airs on Pursuit and Twitch. Here’s the lineup:
*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz.
*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Su Yung & Jessika Havoc (with Jim Mitchell)
*Sami Callihan vs. Fallah Bah (with Scarlett Bordeaux)
*Medical update on Brian Cage.
– WWE has released a new video looking at Mike Chioda, who is the longest-tenured referee in the company.
