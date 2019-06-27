Various News: Opening For Tomorrow Night’s Episode of Impact Wrestling, Meet WWE’s Longest-Tenured Referee

– Impact Wrestling has released the opening for tomorrow night’s episode, which airs on Pursuit and Twitch. Here’s the lineup:

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz.

*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Su Yung & Jessika Havoc (with Jim Mitchell)

*Sami Callihan vs. Fallah Bah (with Scarlett Bordeaux)

*Medical update on Brian Cage.

– WWE has released a new video looking at Mike Chioda, who is the longest-tenured referee in the company.