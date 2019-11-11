wrestling / News
Various News: Opening For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Kazarian On Upcoming Tag Title Defense, John Cena Replies To Shane McMahon
– Impact Wrestling has released the opening for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV.
– Frankie Kazarian spoke about SCU defending the AEW tag team titles against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho on Dynamite.
He wrote: “We defended our titles against two of the absolute most dynamic tag teams in the world at Full Gear. We were under no obligation to accept the challenge of Jericho and Sammy BUT, we are & always will be fighting champions. Bring on the inner circle. We want the best. #ImWithAEW”
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) November 11, 2019
– After Shane McMahon praised his new movie Playing With Fire on Twitter, John Cena replied:
Glad you’re enjoying the “mandatory vacation” 😉Shane-O! Hope you enjoyed the flick! https://t.co/RdoZymy3AQ
— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 11, 2019
