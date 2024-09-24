wrestling / News

Opening Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE NXT Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the opening segment for tonight’s episode of NXT, the final USA Network episode before it moves to the CW Network. 

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair will open. Here is the latest card: 

*WWE NXT on CW Press Conference.

*WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair.

*Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

*Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne.

*Grayson Waller Effect with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

*Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading