Opening Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced the opening segment for tonight’s episode of NXT, the final USA Network episode before it moves to the CW Network.

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair will open. Here is the latest card:

*WWE NXT on CW Press Conference.

*WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair.

*Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

*Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne.

*Grayson Waller Effect with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

*Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece