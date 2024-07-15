wrestling / News
Opening Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
WWE has confirmed the opening bout for this week’s episode of NXT.
WWE announced today that The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang) will serve in this role.
Here is the current card for the episode
*NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Duke Hudson
*We’ll hear from NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez
*Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans
*The O.C. (Michin, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. OTM (Jaida Parker, Bronco Nima, & Lucien Price)
*Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame