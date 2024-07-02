wrestling / News
Opening Match Announced For WWE NXT
July 2, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the opening contest for tonight’s episode of NXT.
Michin vs. Jaida Parker in a street fight will open the show. This is the final episode of NXT before Sunday’s Heatwave PLE. Here is the updated card:
Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker
Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off
New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright
Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave
Gallus (Joe Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
