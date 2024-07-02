Opening Match Announced For WWE NXT

WWE has announced the opening contest for tonight’s episode of NXT.

Michin vs. Jaida Parker in a street fight will open the show. This is the final episode of NXT before Sunday’s Heatwave PLE. Here is the updated card:

Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave

Gallus (Joe Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe