Opening Match Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling

May 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We now know what will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider has confirmed that the match between Havok and Rosemary to determine Deonna Purrazzo’s opponent for Impact Under Siege will start the show.

