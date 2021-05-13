wrestling / News
Opening Match Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling
May 13, 2021 | Posted by
We now know what will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider has confirmed that the match between Havok and Rosemary to determine Deonna Purrazzo’s opponent for Impact Under Siege will start the show.
411 will have live coverage of tonight’s Impact, as well as Saturday’s Impact! Plus PPV.
