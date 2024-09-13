Opening Match Confirmed For TNA Victory Road

TNA Victory Road kicks off tonight on TNA+, and a new report has revealed the opening match for the show. PWInsider reports that Friday night’s show will kick off with The Hardys taking on AJ Francis & KC Navarro of First Class to kick off the main card.

The main card on TNA+ will be preceded by the Countdown to Victory Road pre-show at 7:30 PM ET, which will feature KUSHIDA vs. Lio Rush and the team of Steve Maclin & Eric Young taking on Hammerstone & Jake Something.