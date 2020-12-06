wrestling / News

Opening Match For NXT Takeover: WarGames Announced

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Wargames 2020

We now know what match will open today’s NXT Takeover: WarGames event. On the pre-show for the WWE Network event, it was announced that the women’s WarGames match pitting Team Shotzi against Team Candice will open the PPV.

Team Shotzi is Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai, while Team Candice is Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez. You can see our live coverage of NXT Takeover: WarGames here.

NXT Takeover: WarGames, Jeremy Thomas

