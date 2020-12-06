Opening Match For NXT Takeover: WarGames Announced

We now know what match will open today’s NXT Takeover: WarGames event. On the pre-show for the WWE Network event, it was announced that the women’s WarGames match pitting Team Shotzi against Team Candice will open the PPV.

Team Shotzi is Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai, while Team Candice is Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez. You can see our live coverage of NXT Takeover: WarGames here.