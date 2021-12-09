Opening Match For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

A new report has revealed which match will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports: that Chris Sabin & Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Drama King Matt will kick off tonight’s show on AXS TV.

The rest of the card for tonight’s show is:

* BTI: Lady Frost vs. Kimber Lee

* Street Fight: Rhino vs. Eric Young

* Scott D’Amore Announces Entrants In Knockouts Ultimate X Match

* The IInspiration & The Influence vs. Decay

* The Learning Tree vs. FinJuice

* Rohit Raju vs. Lawrence D