wrestling / News
Opening Match For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
December 9, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has revealed which match will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports: that Chris Sabin & Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Drama King Matt will kick off tonight’s show on AXS TV.
The rest of the card for tonight’s show is:
* BTI: Lady Frost vs. Kimber Lee
* Street Fight: Rhino vs. Eric Young
* Scott D’Amore Announces Entrants In Knockouts Ultimate X Match
* The IInspiration & The Influence vs. Decay
* The Learning Tree vs. FinJuice
* Rohit Raju vs. Lawrence D
More Trending Stories
- Note On Belief in WWE About Status Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly
- Adam Cole On Backstory Of Putting Together His AEW Theme Song, How Fan Interaction Plays Huge Role
- R-Truth On Forming a Close Bond With Vince McMahon In WWE, Vince’s Reason For Why He Likes Him
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’