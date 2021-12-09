wrestling / News

Opening Match For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

December 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has revealed which match will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports: that Chris Sabin & Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Drama King Matt will kick off tonight’s show on AXS TV.

The rest of the card for tonight’s show is:

* BTI: Lady Frost vs. Kimber Lee
* Street Fight: Rhino vs. Eric Young
* Scott D’Amore Announces Entrants In Knockouts Ultimate X Match
* The IInspiration & The Influence vs. Decay
* The Learning Tree vs. FinJuice
* Rohit Raju vs. Lawrence D

