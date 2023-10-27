wrestling / News
Opening Match & Main Event For Tonight’s AEW Rampage Set
A new report has revealed which matches will open and close out tonight’s AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that the No DQ match between Mike Santana vs. Ortiz will open tonight’s broadcast, while it also notes that Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher will serve as the main event.
Tonight’s show airs on TNT, and as always we’ll have live coverage.
