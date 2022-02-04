wrestling / News

Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

February 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will kick off with a championship match. PWInsider reports that Jordynne Grace’s Impact Digital Media Championship defense against Matt Cardona will kick off tonight’s show.

The match was set up a couple of weeks ago on Impact.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading