Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
February 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will kick off with a championship match. PWInsider reports that Jordynne Grace’s Impact Digital Media Championship defense against Matt Cardona will kick off tonight’s show.
The match was set up a couple of weeks ago on Impact.
