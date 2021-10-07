wrestling / News
Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
October 7, 2021 | Posted by
We now know what will open up tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that the six-man tag match pitting Finjuice & Chris Sabin against Chris Bey, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo will open the show.
The site also notes that Josh Mathews will be joining D’Lo Brown on commentary for tonight’s show. Impact Wrestling airs at 8 PM ET on AXS TV.
