wrestling / News
Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce confirmed that tonight’s Raw will open with the Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan & Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, & Ivy Nile) in a street fight.
Pearce also confirmed that the first-hour will be commercial free. Here is the updated card:
* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan & Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, & Ivy Nile)
* Bret Hart appears
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee
* Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, & Zoey Stark)
* Drew McIntyre to speak