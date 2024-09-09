Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce confirmed that tonight’s Raw will open with the Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan & Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, & Ivy Nile) in a street fight.

Pearce also confirmed that the first-hour will be commercial free. Here is the updated card:

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan & Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, & Ivy Nile)

* Bret Hart appears

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

* Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, & Zoey Stark)

* Drew McIntyre to speak