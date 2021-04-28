wrestling / News

Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The opening match is set for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that the show will open with Brian Cage taking on Hangman Page.

As always, we’ll have live coverage of tonight’s show starting shortly. Dynamite airs live on TNT starting at 8 PM ET/PT.

