Opening Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The opening match has been revealed for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will open tonight’s show, specifically with Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood.

There are three matches between the men’s and women’s iterations of the tournament set for tonight, with Cole vs. Harwood and Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin set for the men’s Tournament and Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the women’s tournament.

Our live coverage of tonight’s show is here.