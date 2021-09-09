UPDATED: Opening Match & Main Event Set For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

UPDATE: PWInsider now reports that Eddie Edwards vs. Moose will main event tonight’s episode of Impact.

ORIGINAL: We now know what will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider has confirmed that Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary will kick off tonight’s show on AXS TV.

Before Impact kicks off, Laredo Kid will battle John Skyler on Before the Impact. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.