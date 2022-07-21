wrestling / News

Opening Match Set For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

July 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s latest episode airs tonight, and we now know what will open the show. PWInsider reports that the tag match pitting Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James against Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace will kick off the show.

Impact airs tonight at 8 PM ET on AXS TV.

