Opening Match Set For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The opening match has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six-person tag match piting Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, and Kaleb with a K against Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde, and Rachael Ellering will kick off the show.

Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.

