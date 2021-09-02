wrestling / News
Opening Match Set For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
September 2, 2021 | Posted by
The opening match has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six-person tag match piting Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, and Kaleb with a K against Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde, and Rachael Ellering will kick off the show.
Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
More Trending Stories
- More Notes On Rumor That Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard Are Taking Over WWE NXT, Who Will Run Day-to-Day
- Rumored Reason for PAC’s Absence From AEW All Out Said To Be Similar To Sasha Banks
- More WWE NXT Wrestlers Said To Be ‘On The Chopping Block’, Including Veterans
- WWE Reportedly Pulls John Cena’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode Off Schedule