Opening Match Set For NXT Halloween Havoc Night Two

October 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Halloween Havoc Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the match that will open tomorrow’s night two of NXT Halloween Havoc. WWE announced on Monday night that the Tables, Ladders & Scares Match pitting The Creed Brothers against Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo will open up Tuesday’s show.

You can see the card below for the show, which airs live next week on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes
* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail
* Tables, Ladders & Scares Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto
* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
* Bron Breakker vs. Robert Stone
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

