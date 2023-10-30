wrestling / News
Opening Match Set For NXT Halloween Havoc Night Two
WWE has announced the match that will open tomorrow’s night two of NXT Halloween Havoc. WWE announced on Monday night that the Tables, Ladders & Scares Match pitting The Creed Brothers against Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo will open up Tuesday’s show.
You can see the card below for the show, which airs live next week on USA Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes
* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail
* Tables, Ladders & Scares Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto
* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
* Bron Breakker vs. Robert Stone
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
