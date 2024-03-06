Opening Match Set For Tonight’s NXT Roadbloack

A new report has revealed the opening match for tonight’s NXT Roadblock. PWInsider reports that the Asylum match between Joe Gacy and Dijak will open up tonight’s special themed episode of the brand.

The lineup for tonight’s show is:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin (c) vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

* Asylum Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

* Shawn Spears vs. TBA