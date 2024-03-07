wrestling / News
Opening Match For Tonight’s TNA Impact
The opening match is set for tonight’s episode of TNA Impact. PWInsider has confirmed that Mustafa Ali’s match with Kevin Knight is set to open tonight’s show.
The show starts at 8 PM ET/PT on AXS TV and 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT on YouTube For Insiders. The preview for Ali vs. Knight reads:
Just 24 hours before X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali joins forces with The Good Hands to battle Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight in a six-man tag team grudge match at Sacrifice, momentum is up for grabs on iMPACT. Last week, Sabin crashed Ali’s X-Division Championship Inauguration Ceremony after Ali cheated to dethrone him at No Surrender. When Sabin was jumped by Ali and The Good Hands, it was KUSHIDA and Knight who evened the odds. What will happen when Ali goes one-on-one with Knight this Thursday?