Opening Match Set For Tonight’s TNA Impact
May 22, 2025 | Posted by
The opening match for tonight’s episode of TNA Impact is set. PWInsider reports that Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali will kick off tonight’s show, the final episode before tomorrow’s Under Siege.
Impact airs tonight on AXS TV and TNA+.
