wrestling / News

Opening Match Set For Tonight’s TNA Impact

May 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Wrestling Logo Spoilers Executives Firings Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The opening match for tonight’s episode of TNA Impact is set. PWInsider reports that Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali will kick off tonight’s show, the final episode before tomorrow’s Under Siege.

Impact airs tonight on AXS TV and TNA+.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading