Opening Match Set For Tonight’s TNA Impact

A new report has revealed the opening match for tonight’s episode of TNA Impact. PWInsider has confirmed that Mike Santana vs. Zach Wentz will kick off the show, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+.

The lineup for the show is:

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC

* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

* Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

* Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz

* Ash By Elegance vs. TBA

* Matt Hardy invites The System to The Hardy Compound

* Steph De Lander gives an answer to PCO