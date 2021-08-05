Impact News: Opening Match Set For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan YouTube Series Coming

– A new report has revealed the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson will open tonight’s show. As announced last week, Robinson’s partner David Finlay will be in his corner while Jay White will be in Beys.

– Impact has announced that a Sami Callihan YouTube series called Callihan Uncensored will premiere this Friday. You can check out the trailer below: