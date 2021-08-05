wrestling / News
Impact News: Opening Match Set For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan YouTube Series Coming
August 5, 2021 | Posted by
– A new report has revealed the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson will open tonight’s show. As announced last week, Robinson’s partner David Finlay will be in his corner while Jay White will be in Beys.
– Impact has announced that a Sami Callihan YouTube series called Callihan Uncensored will premiere this Friday. You can check out the trailer below:
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Reportedly Was On Hiatus Due To ‘Undisclosed Physical Ailment’ Prior To Release
- NWA, Samoa Joe, FTR and Others React To Passing Of Bobby Eaton
- Cassie Lee Says Her WWE Release Broke Her Heart, Blames Herself For IIconics Split
- Kevin Nash On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Is Greatest Worker Of All Time, Trying To Recruit Shawn Michaels To WCW