We now know what the opening match for tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be. PWInsider reports that Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan will kick off tonight’s show.

The full lineup for the show is:

* Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan

* David Finlay vs. Chris Bey

* Taylor Wilde vs. The Influence

* Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Christian Cage appearance