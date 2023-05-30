Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE NXT Set

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin’s Weaponized Steel Cage match will kick off tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday afternoon that the match between the two heated rivals will start off tonight’s show, as you can see below.

The full card for the episode, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:

* Weaponized Cage Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin

* Roxanne Perez’s mystery attacker to be revealed

* The fallout from NXT Battleground