Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Suzuki vs. Alexander, Updated Lineup

November 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling

– PWInsider reports that Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid will serve as the opening match for tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* BTI: Brian Myers vs. Sam Beale
* Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid
* The IInspiration vs. Undead Bridesmaids
* Doc Gallows w/ Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo w/ Bullet Club
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander

IMPACT! on AXS TV will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm ET. Tonight’s episode showcases the greatest world title matches in Impact history.

