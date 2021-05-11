Opening Match Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE NXT

We now know what will kick off tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on USA Network shortly before the broadcast started that Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory will open tonight’s episode.

Kross asked for the match after Theory disrespected Scarlett on last week’s episode. At the end of the show, Theory and Johnny Gargano blindsided Kross after the NXT Champion had been involved in a brawl with potential contenders Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, and Pete Dunne.

