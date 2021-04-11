wrestling / News

Opening Match For WrestleMania 37 Night Two Revealed

April 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We now know what match will open tonight’s second night of WrestleMania 37. On the night two kickoff show, it was announced that Randy Orton vs. The Fiend will be the first match for the show.

