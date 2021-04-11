wrestling / News
Opening Match For WrestleMania 37 Night Two Revealed
April 11, 2021
We now know what match will open tonight’s second night of WrestleMania 37. On the night two kickoff show, it was announced that Randy Orton vs. The Fiend will be the first match for the show.

