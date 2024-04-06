wrestling / News

Opening Match for WrestleMania 40 Night One Set

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley will open tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One.

The full card is below.

Night One:

* The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch
* World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
* Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar
* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai

Night Two:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley
* Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain
* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

