Opening Match Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Night One

The opening match has been confirmed for tonight’s night one of WWE SummerSlam. It was announced during the Countdown show that tonight’s PPV will open with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns. It was previously confirmed that the World Heavyweight Title match between Gunther and CM Punk will main event.

The full card for tonight’s show, which airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally, is:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

If Zayn loses, he must admit Kross is right; if Kross loses, he must admit he’s wrong.