Opening Matches Revealed For Both Nights of Wrestlemania 41

WWE has announced the opening matches for both nights of Wrestlemania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas. Night one of the show tomorrow night will start with GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, the Women’s World title match between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will open night two on Sunday. Here’s the updated lineup:

Night One

* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso

Night Two

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair