wrestling / News
WWE Announces Opening Segment for Tonight’s RAW
WWE is teasing that both Randy Orton and Edge suffered injuries during last night’s “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at WWE Backlash, that saw Orton defeat Edge. Orton is scheduled to open RAW tonight.
As reported earlier, Edge apparently suffered a torn triceps injury during the match.
Randy Orton to open Raw after winning The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever
The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever is in the books, and Randy Orton emerged victorious in a physically and emotionally draining battle against his former friend Edge. Now, The Viper will open Monday Night Raw just one night after proving his in-ring supremacy against The Rated-R Superstar.
After last night’s grueling battle, rumors have been swirling that BOTH Superstars sustained injuries in the match.
What condition will both Superstars be in after such a brutal marathon of a match? Will Orton look to close the book on his rivalry with Edge after such a demanding battle? Is there another Superstar that will find himself in The Viper’s path?
Randy Orton will reveal all of his thoughts to kick off Raw tonight at 8/7 C on the USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Paul Heyman Should Be Hesitant To Manage New Wrestlers in WWE, What Heyman Should Do Next
- Drake Maverick On Not Knowing He Was Going to Be Offered an NXT Contract, the Fans Getting Behind Him
- Backstage Rumor on Edge vs. Randy Orton Originally Being Planned for Summerslam, Orton & Edge Thought Tagline Was a Rib by Vince
- AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman