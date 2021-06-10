wrestling / News
Opening Segment Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
June 10, 2021 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will kick off with a big segment. PWInsider has confirmed that the summit between Tony Khan, Don Callis and Scott D’Amore will kick off tonight’s show.
The summit is to settle the dispute between Callis and D’Amore, and PWInsider reports that the segment will have ramifications for Saturday’s Against All Odds PPV main event match between Kenny Omega and Moose, and will determine whether Sami Callihan will be added to the match.
