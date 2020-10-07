Opening Segment Set For This Week’s NXT

WWE has announced their opening segment for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced in its latest preview for this week’s show that Ember Moon will open the show with an interview following her return to the brand at NXT Takeover 31.

Also announced for the show is Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa. The preview reads:

Ember Moon returns to kick off NXT

The NXT Universe, and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in particular, received a major shock at TakeOver 31 when Ember Moon revealed herself as the individual behind the mysterious vignettes that have aired in recent weeks.

Riding into TakeOver on a motorcycle, Moon made her presence felt inside the Capitol Wrestling Center and stared down The Genius of the Sky after Shirai’s successful defense against Candice LeRae.

Now that Moon is back on the black-and-gold brand, the former NXT Women’s Champion won’t waste any time making her intentions known, as she’s set to kick off this week’s episode of NXT.

What will Moon have to say about her stunning NXT homecoming and plans for the future? Find out Wednesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA.

Kushida and Tommaso Ciampa set for competition

International Superstar Kushida has displayed a rougher, more aggressive side recently, but NXT’s resident Time Splitter might meet his match in brutality when he battles former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

The match, which is scheduled as the first bout on NXT TV this week, pits two of the black-and-gold brand’s most experienced — and perhaps most ruthless — Superstars in head-to-head action.

Can Kushida capitalize on his defeat of Velveteen Dream at TakeOver 31 with a victory over The Blackheart? Or will Ciampa, who has made a painful example of Jake Atlas recently, stop Kushida just as he appears to be getting on a roll?

Tune in to NXT Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA.