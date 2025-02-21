wrestling / News
Opening Segment For Tonight’s TNA Impact
A new report has revealed what will open tonight’s live episode of TNA Impact. According to PWINsider, Joe Hendry’s concert will open the show, which is airing on AXS TV and TNA+.
The lineup for tonight’s show is:
* No Disqualification Match: JDC vs. Leon Slater
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz
* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Tessa Blanchard in action
* Joe Hendry in concert
* We’ll hear from the Northern Armory
