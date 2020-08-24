wrestling / News
Opening Segment For Tonight’s Raw Set
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
We now know what will open the first live episode of Raw in months tonight. WWE has announced that tonight’s Raw will feature Drew McIntyre kicking off the show. McIntyre is fresh off of his WWE Championship retention against Randy Orton at SummerSlam.
WWE has not yet released a preview of the segment. Raw airs tonight from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center live on USA Network.
