AEW News: Opening Video For Fight for the Fallen, Brandi Rhodes Hypes Match with Allie, Britt Baker Hypes Next Match
– AEW has released the opening video for tomorrow night’s Fight for the Fallen event, which you can see below.
– In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes hyped her match with Allie at tomorrow’s event, which she said she’s ready for.
I’ve shifted my focus from cutting @AllieImpact down, to building myself up. I’m beat and bruised from training. Im exhausted from running miles and miles in the dog day heat and my head hurts from studying her past matches. All worth it. Ready for Saturday. 💪🏾
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 10, 2019
– Speaking of hyping matches, Dr. Britt Baker is hyping her next AEW match, which was just announced to be a tag match with Riho against Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima.
Thinkin some more @AEWrestling ladies need their teeth kicked in soon?🤔🦷 pic.twitter.com/It9wUvprNO
— Britt Baker (@RealBrittBaker) July 11, 2019
