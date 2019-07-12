wrestling / News

AEW News: Opening Video For Fight for the Fallen, Brandi Rhodes Hypes Match with Allie, Britt Baker Hypes Next Match

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fight for the Fallen, Shoko Nakajima

– AEW has released the opening video for tomorrow night’s Fight for the Fallen event, which you can see below.

– In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes hyped her match with Allie at tomorrow’s event, which she said she’s ready for.

– Speaking of hyping matches, Dr. Britt Baker is hyping her next AEW match, which was just announced to be a tag match with Riho against Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima.

AEW Fight For the Fallen, Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker

