wrestling / News
Openweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
Two matches are set for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. On tonight’s show, the following bouts were announced for next Thursday’s episode on Pro Wrestling TV:
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards
* Killer Kross vs Matt Cross
The Killer Kross match was filmed in June, which was of course before Kross made his return to WWE.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Note on MJF Promo, Darby Allin Match Scratched From Show
- Saraya Said The First Person She Told She Was Cleared To Wrestle Was Sasha Banks
- Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
- Torrie Wilson Reveals WWE Angle She Turned Down That ‘Didn’t Feel Right’