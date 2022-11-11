wrestling / News

Openweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion logo Image Credit: MLW

Two matches are set for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. On tonight’s show, the following bouts were announced for next Thursday’s episode on Pro Wrestling TV:

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards
* Killer Kross vs Matt Cross

The Killer Kross match was filmed in June, which was of course before Kross made his return to WWE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading