Openweight Title Match Set For April 14th Episode of MLW: Fusion
March 31, 2021 | Posted by
Mil Muertes will battle for the MLW Openweight Championship on the next MLW: Fusion in two weeks. MLW has announced that Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against Muertes on the April 14th episode of the show. That will be the next episode of Fusion, due to the show taking a week off with an episode of MLW Underground airing in its place.
Enjoyed the action on #MLWFusion? The next few weeks will feature some solid action!
TONIGHT – Never Say Never
4/7 – #MLWUnderground
4/14 – @alexhammerstone v. Mil Muertes
🔗 https://t.co/ncvj1Vk011 pic.twitter.com/I2xX5uVCpv
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 31, 2021
