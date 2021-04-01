wrestling / News

Openweight Title Match Set For April 14th Episode of MLW: Fusion

March 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion logo

Mil Muertes will battle for the MLW Openweight Championship on the next MLW: Fusion in two weeks. MLW has announced that Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against Muertes on the April 14th episode of the show. That will be the next episode of Fusion, due to the show taking a week off with an episode of MLW Underground airing in its place.

