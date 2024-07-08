Opera Cup Match Set For MLW Blood & Thunder TV Taping

An Opera Cup tournament match between Bad Dude Tito and Danny Jones has been added to the TV taping portion of MLW Blood & Thunder. The event happens on Friday in St. Petersburg, FL.

MLW today announced Bad Dude Tito Escondido (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Danny Jones in round one of the Opera Cup at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Blood & Thunder’24, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, July 12.

Grab tickets at http://www.MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite starting at $15.

This Friday night at the historic Coliseum, the 2024 Opera Cup tournament continues with an explosive first-round matchup between the reigning MLW National Openweight Champion, Bad Dude Tito Escondido, and the formidable Welsh sensation, Danny Jones.

This year’s Opera Cup tournament brings an international flair, embodied by Danny Jones, a towering 6’3″ athlete from Wales, UK. With a career that spans Italy, Hungary, Canada, Denmark, and Ireland, Jones is now set to leave his mark on Major League Wrestling. Known for his agility and technical prowess, Jones aims to leverage his global experience to advance in this prestigious tournament.

This Friday marks the first-ever encounter between Bad Dude Tito Escondido and Danny Jones, adding an element of unpredictability to this highly anticipated match.

As the current MLW National Openweight Champion, Tito Escondido has established himself as a dominant force in the ring. Guided by the Puerto Rican powerbroker Salina de la Renta, Tito’s eyes are firmly set on securing the coveted antique Opera Cup trophy, a prize that de la Renta is eager to showcase on the Promociones Dorado mantle.

Held annually since the late 1800s at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.

The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day. Now, the “classic” is back as 16 of the best from around the world vie to have their name join the sport’s best from yesteryear.

Get your tickets now at https://mlwblood24.eventbrite.com and see it go down Friday, July 12 in St. Petersburg, FL.