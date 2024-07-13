wrestling / News
Opera Cup Quarterfinal Matches Announced For MLW Summer of the Beasts
MLW Summer of the Beasts in August will host quarterfinal matches in the Opera Cup. It was announced at MLW Blood & Thunder that the following matches will take place at the show, which takes place in New York City on August 29th:
* Opera Cup Quarterfinal Match: KENTA vs. Akira
* Opera Cup Quarterfinal Match: Atlantis Jr. vs. Mistico OR Magnus
* Opera Cup Quarterfinal Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor