Opera Cup Quarterfinal Matches Announced For MLW Summer of the Beasts

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Summer of the Beasts Image Credit: MLW

MLW Summer of the Beasts in August will host quarterfinal matches in the Opera Cup. It was announced at MLW Blood & Thunder that the following matches will take place at the show, which takes place in New York City on August 29th:

* Opera Cup Quarterfinal Match: KENTA vs. Akira
* Opera Cup Quarterfinal Match: Atlantis Jr. vs. Mistico OR Magnus
* Opera Cup Quarterfinal Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor

