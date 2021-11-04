wrestling / News
Opera Cup Semifinal Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA
November 3, 2021 | Posted by
MLW will begin the semifinals of the 2021 Opera Cup on next week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. The semifinals will see the following matches take place, with the winners moving onto the finals at the MLW War Chamber and TV tapings on Saturday:
* Davey Richards vs. Bobby Fish
* Calvin Tankman vs. TJP
Richards vs. Fish will take place on next week’s show.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on Current Status of AEW’s Relationship With Impact Wrestling
- Mick Foley Praises Jon Moxley For Getting Help With Alcohol Addiction
- Corey Graves On His Recent Comments About Dana Brooke On WWE Raw, How Talent React To His Commentary
- More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Issues With Wyatt