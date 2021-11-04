wrestling / News

Opera Cup Semifinal Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Opera Cup

MLW will begin the semifinals of the 2021 Opera Cup on next week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. The semifinals will see the following matches take place, with the winners moving onto the finals at the MLW War Chamber and TV tapings on Saturday:

* Davey Richards vs. Bobby Fish
* Calvin Tankman vs. TJP

Richards vs. Fish will take place on next week’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, MLW Opera Cup, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading