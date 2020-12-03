wrestling / News
Opera Cup Semifinal, Tag Title Defense And More Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion
Several matches have been announced for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion, including an MLW World Tag Team title match. Ross and Marshall Von Erich will defend against CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch. Here’s the lineup:
* MLW World Tag Team Titles: Ross and Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch
* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday
* Calvin Tankman in action
* Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku debut
NEXT WEEK on #MLWFusion the Von Erichs (@MarshallVonEric @RossVonEric) defend their MLW World Tag Team titles vs CONTRA Unit (@SAMOANWEREWOLF @deviousjourney).#MLWFusion
📺https://t.co/ETzHjfB1Ft pic.twitter.com/TREhJNvt9Z
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 3, 2020
After an impressive debut last week "Heavyweight Hustle" @CalvinTankman returns to action NEXT WEEK on #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/92x3o5I45f
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 3, 2020
😱#VIOLENCEISFOREVER😱@FilthyTomLawlor revealed that the tag team of Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku will DEBUT next week on #MLWFusion!
📺https://t.co/tV5WkphaKL | @dgarrinibc | @kevinxku | #TeamFilthy pic.twitter.com/JvZSLMwOkv
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 3, 2020
