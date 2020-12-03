Opera Cup Semifinal, Tag Title Defense And More Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion

Several matches have been announced for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion, including an MLW World Tag Team title match. Ross and Marshall Von Erich will defend against CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch. Here’s the lineup:

* MLW World Tag Team Titles: Ross and Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch

* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday

* Calvin Tankman in action

* Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku debut