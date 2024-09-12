wrestling / News
Opponents Named For Ricochet and CIMA At Upcoming GLEAT Event
September 12, 2024
As previously reported, Ricochet will make his debut for GLEAT next month, teaming up with CIMA on October 6. The promotion has now announced that the team will face El Hijo del Vikingo and Soma Watanabe. This will be the first time Ricochet and Vikingo have faced each other.
